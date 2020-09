New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The director of the New Delhi Municipal Council's COVID-19 Cell and three other employees of the civic body have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.

Over 150 employees of the municipal council have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while eight deaths have been reported, as per official figures.

"Besides the director of the COVID-19 Cell, three others, including an education officer, an employee each in the establishment branch and vigilance department have also tested positive. Contact tracing is being done as per protocols," a senior New Delhi Municipal Council official said.

The Palika Kendra, which houses the civic body's office, is being disinfected regularly, the official added.

