New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The NDMC has introduced new initiatives for the fresh academic session for its 28,000 students across 45 schools under the theme "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi".

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body's education initiatives are designed to promote holistic learning, artificial intelligence (AI) education and experiential learning while instilling cultural values among students, an official statement of the NDMC on Thursday said.

Under this initiative, a Traditional Learning Curriculum has been introduced for the students from classes 3 to 12 which focuses on integrating learning in natural surroundings, practicing yoga and meditation, mantra chanting for discipline and focus, instilling values of humanity and brotherhood, and implementing a structured Swachhta (cleanliness) curriculum.

In a major step towards technological education, the NDMC has launched AI and Generative AI workshops for the students of classes 9 to 12.

"Inspired by the prime minister's vision of 'Double AI' (Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India), these workshops aim to educate students on AI fundamentals, the functioning and significance of AI in daily life, applications of Virtual Reality (VR) and simulators, and creative uses of generative AI in motion graphics, photos, videos and music," Chahal said.

Ethical considerations in AI will also be covered to ensure responsible use of technology. Students will be assessed, certified and encouraged to exhibit their AI projects, he added.

To enhance academic tracking, the NDMC has developed a Management Information System (MIS), which will allow real-time tracking of student performance, attendance, health records and direct benefit schemes.

The teachers will have individual logins to monitor class-wise data, while each student's subject-wise marks, attendance, health records and personal information will be recorded.

According to the statement, the complete implementation of the system will begin in April 2025, with all student entries finalized by March 31, 2025.

The NDMC is also placing a strong emphasis on experiential learning through collaborations with institutions like the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) where students will get opportunities to engage with eminent artists, while teachers will receive training to enhance their skills, it reads.

The educational visits to premier institutions such as ISRO units, botanical parks and Air Force museums will be organized to foster curiosity-driven learning, it added.

To bridge the gap between public and private education, the NDMC will establish learning hubs in collaboration with leading private schools like Sardar Patel School and Modern School which will facilitate the exchange of best teaching practices, student-teacher mentorship programs, shared academic resources and infrastructure, and the promotion of innovative teaching methods.

Furthermore, the NDMC's Career Guidance and Counselling Program will continue to help students make informed career choices.

The NDMC's Career Helpline, launched in December 2024, has already benefited over 5,000 students and will remain operational this year as well, the statement said.

Scholarship initiatives will also be strengthened with the NDMC Schools' Annual Talent Search Examination set to take place in April 2025. Under this program, 250 top-performing students will receive a Rs 1,000 monthly scholarship for one year.

Additionally, the NDMC has successfully enrolled 98 per cent of its girl students — 5,281 out of 5,371 — under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, ensuring financial security and educational support for young girls.

The NDMC reaffirms its commitment to providing a world-class education system that blends technology, tradition and innovation to equip students with the skills needed for a bright future, it added.

