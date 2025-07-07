New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has rolled out a comprehensive plantation action plan under the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, with an ambitious target of planting 3,000 trees, 35 lakh shrubs and 3,946 bamboo plants across the capital's central zone.

According to an official statement issued on Monday by the office of NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, he unveiled the plan at a press conference held on Monday at Palika Kendra. The drive officially commenced on April 1 and has already covered 89 sites across six horticulture divisions.

"The NDMC is undertaking a massive 'Gap Filling' campaign to ensure continuous green cover along 80 major roads this year -- far beyond the 2-4 roads covered in earlier years," the statement said.

The campaign aims to eliminate barren patches and reduce air pollution by targeting particulate matter levels (PM10, PM2.5 and PM1).

The plan also includes the installation of 4,000 hanging flower baskets made from biodegradable coconut shells, enhancement of watering practices through smart irrigation systems, and the promotion of rooftop and organic gardening across NDMC areas.

To further bolster green infrastructure, nine new decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be constructed at sites including Nehru Park, AIIMS and Akbar Road.

As part of a special drive on Hariyali Teej, which falls on July 27 this year, the NDMC plans to plant 240 trees and over 36,000 shrubs in a single day at 20 prominent locations.

The bamboo plantation initiative will focus on four roads -- Akbar Road, Mandir Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Subramanium Bharti Marg -- where nearly 4,000 bamboo plants will serve as natural green screens.

The statement also highlighted the NDMC's claim of being the greenest urban local body in India, maintaining over 1,150 acres of green space while contributing 55 per cent of Delhi's total green cover, despite comprising only three per cent of the city's land area.

"The NDMC remains committed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a greener and more sustainable Viksit Bharat @2047," the statement concluded.

