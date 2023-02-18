Phek (Nagaland) [India], February 18 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged the people to vote for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and BJP alliance for the development and upliftment of the state and constituencies.

Clarifying that the party tickets were distributed accordingly to the seat-sharing that the NDPP and BJP alliance had made, in which 8 MLAs of the NDPP were not given the ticket, he asserted that the tickets were issued based on the grassroots level and through the recommendation of the constituency and not otherwise.

In this regard, CM Rio urged the party workers to work hard and the electorates to vote for the NDPP candidate-Kudecho Khamo and not fail him this time, but to win and be in the ruling government for the development and upliftment of the Chozuba AC which is a prominent constituency.

He also relayed to the participants of the rally what the centre had shared with the government as a facilitator of the Naga talks that post-solution there will be an addition of 20 more seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and addition of two more parliamentary seats making it to three- Eastern Nagas, Central Nagaland and Tenyimia in Lok Sabha visa-vis Rajya Sabha.

"To resolve the Naga Political issue will be the core issue of the new government in the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly", said Rio adding that the NDPP and BJP will get a majority and form the government while he also clarified that other than the NDPP and BJP there is no any other alliance with any political party.

He also highlighted that the NDPP in the 2018 election had faced election with its slogan 'Change is coming' and had delivered development in road connectivity also other sectors across the state while he also encouraged the people of the state to avail the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) and Chief Minister Microfinance Initiative (CMMI) scheme.

Towards this, he told the people that the choice is to either be in ruling or in the opposition and told the people not to be confused or be misled by other parties and candidates' propaganda.

Further he said NDPP is people's party and needs people's participation and in this regard appeals the electorates of 18th Chozuba Assembly Constituency to elect NDPP candidate Kudecho Khamo for the development of Chozuba Assembly Constituency.

Minister Neiba Kronu said that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had pursued the Naga Political Issue with all seriousness and was expecting for a solution however, the poll was announced and the state is made to face an election and said the new government would continue to pursue the same.

Kronu said "There's no question of leadership and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is the 'undisputed leader' in the state," stating that the NDPP is now a strong political party and the alliance with BJP will get an absolute majority and is not a rumour but truth.

He called upon the electorates of the 18th Chozuba AC to elect the NDPP Candidate Kudecho Khamo who will be in the ruling government while he stressed that the constituency needs development.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls will take place on February 27 along with Meghalaya. The counting of votes will be held on March 2 along with Tripura. (ANI)

