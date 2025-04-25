Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report that "exposed serious flaws" in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project was a "direct indictment" of the previous BRS government.

"BRS leaders should have some shame. The NDSA report clearly stated that the design was faulty, construction was faulty, operation and maintenance were faulty. Soil testing was not done properly, and no proper geophysical investigations were conducted," the Congress leader posted on X.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

BRS leaders claimed that "they were creating wonders" with the Kaleshwaram project but their government "mortgaged Telangana's future" by borrowing over Rs 1 lakh crore at high interest rates to build a project that failed under their own watch, Reddy charged.

The Congress government would thoroughly study the NDSA findings and hold a detailed discussion in the next Cabinet meeting, he added.

Also Read | Reliance Q4 Net Profit: Reliance Industries Limited Posts Record Revenues in FY25, Becomes 1st Indian Company To Cross INR 10 Lakh Crore in Total Equity.

The damage to the Medigadda barrage which was part of the Kaleshwaram project was a major issue during the 2023 assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)