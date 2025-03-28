New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Over 1,800 contempt cases are pending in the Supreme Court while another 143 lakh are pending with various high courts, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In his written reply, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as per the data shared by the top court, 1,852 contempt cases are pending before the Supreme Court as on March 20.

Also Read | Elephant Attacks in Jharkhand: Wild Tusker Rampage Kills 4 in 12 Hours in Gumla, Simdega Districts.

Citing information available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), the minister said that 1,43,573 contempt cases were pending with the high courts as on March 24.

"The reasons for non-compliance with the orders in contempt cases pending before the Supreme Court and various HCs are not available with the government," said Meghwal.

Also Read | Bhajanlal Sharma Receives Death Threat From Prisoner Lodged in Bikaner Central Jail; Fourth in 14 Months.

"As far as the Government of India is concerned, the responsibility of implementation of court orders rests with the respective administrative ministries and departments," he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)