New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Indian Railways has delivered nearly 11,800 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 727 tankers to various states across the country, the ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 196 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. Till Wednesday afternoon, 11 loaded Oxygen Expresses are on the run with more than 717 tonnes of LMO in 43 tankers, it said.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 tonnes of LMO across the nation daily for last few days, the ministry said.

"Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh," it said.

So far, 521 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,979 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 498 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,507 tonnes in Haryana, 653 tonnes in Telangana, 97 tonnes in Rajasthan, 481 tonnes in Karnataka, 200 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 440 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 227 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 81 tonnes in Punjab, 117 tonnes in Kerala and more than 3,978 tonnes in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)