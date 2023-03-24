New Delhi, March 24: The civic authorities here have installed over 245 artistic-shaped flowering structures and prefabricated planters to beautify New Delhi, a senior official informed Friday. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planted flowers like Petunia and Dianthus having different hues and a long span of life to adorn the national capital.

The authority has also kick-started work to develop planters in the concrete surface between roads at Barakhamba Road. NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the structure's display has transformed the city, its beauty and visual impact and created "public happiness, feelings and vibration". The move is also adding to the efforts of the government in welcoming G-20 delegates in view of India's ongoing presidency.

"Our (New Delhi Municipal Council)' Horticulture Department have installed 247 Artistic Shaped Structures and Prefabricated Planters including 42 Artistic Arch shaped structures with 13 baskets, 45 Artistic Pole shaped structures with one football-shaped basket," Upadhyay told PTI. It also includes 55 artistic tree-shaped structures with seven baskets, 20 artistic rings (full arch) shaped structures with 48 baskets and 82 Artistic cylindrical column-shaped structures.

"We have installed one each Artistic Pyramid shaped structure, Artistic Conical shaped structure, Artistic Cylinder shaped structures with strings hanging baskets. They were displayed all over the NDMC area aiming to make NDMC a "City of Flower"," he added. He said flowers, especially Petunia and Dianthus, have been planted to enhance the city's beauty, adding, "Petunias bloom till May-end and the reason behind planting this flower in particular is its variety of colours and long span of life." Visa Applications From Delhi Reach 80% of Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022, Says Report.

The whole NDMC North area, including Mandi House, Windsor Place, Palika Kendra, Central Park-Connaught Place, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Hyderabad Bhavan, 'C' hexagon India Gate and Pandara Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, have been covered with these structures. Upadhyay said NDMC is doing another green beautification initiative a second time by using new techniques to develop planters in the concrete surface between the roads without any digging. The work is currently being carried out at Barakhamba Road.

"This initiative not only gives uniformity and beautiful look but also gives a pleasant ambience environment, happiness area," the NDMC chairman said, adding that flowers planted at the same level and having similar heights appear like a beautiful carpet spread in 1,000 sq cm.

