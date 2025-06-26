Peren (Nagaland), Jun 26 (PTI) A senior Nagaland government official on Thursday stressed on the urgent need for coordinated intervention by all stakeholders to curb the menace of drug abuse in the state.

Speaking at a function on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Peren district, Principal Secretary of Law & Justice and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, Y Kikheto Sema quoted a 2021 survey by the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, which states there are 6.24 lakh substance users in Nagaland, including 1.11 lakh children and 26,000 women.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

This figure accounts for nearly 31 per cent of the state's population, placing Nagaland among the top 10 states in India with the highest number of injecting drug users, he said.

Globally, over 30 crore people use drugs. In India, 7.21 crore are affected by substance abuse, with around 8.5 lakh injecting drug users. In Nagaland alone, 40,000 people are injecting drug users, with heroin being the most commonly abused substance, he said.

Also Read | Udhampur Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sema said the state government is making earnest efforts, despite limited resources, to address this crisis through law enforcement, rehabilitation, and public awareness.

However, he called for a more comprehensive and collaborative strategy to prevent the flow of drugs, especially given Nagaland's porous borders with Myanmar and Manipur, both major drug trafficking routes.

Maintaining that border fencing is a sensitive issue due to the presence of Naga communities on both sides, Sema suggested a cross-border community initiative to address trafficking collectively.

Further, as a Christian-majority state, the bureaucrat urged the church to take a more proactive role in prevention and awareness. He noted that churches remain the most influential institutions in Naga society and should utilise their platforms like Sunday schools, youth groups, and general congregations to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse.

"There is a lack of awareness within church circles. The church must rise to the occasion and lead from the front," he said.

Sema proposed a model based on the 4 Cs: Coordination, Cooperation, Confidence, and Contribution among churches to combat the crisis.

He also called for early education, emotional support, meaningful engagement, and the creation of drug-free environment. He emphasised that prevention begins at home, through open dialogue and strong moral foundations.

He urged stakeholders—government bodies, churches, families, educators, and communities—to come together with urgency and resolve, to protect Nagaland's future from the chains of addiction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)