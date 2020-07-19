Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A day after videos surfaced in which BJP MP, Shankar Lalwani was seen riding a horse during a poll campaign with villagers chasing him while flouting social distancing norms, Lalwani on Saturday said there is a need to create more awareness among villagers on social distancing norms and other coronavirus-related protocols.

The videos were surfaced over the Internet on Friday. Lalwani visited a village in Sanwer Tehsil in Indore for a poll campaign for the upcoming by-election which is likely to be held later this year.

"I visited a village in Sanwer Tehsil and villagers asked me to sit on a horse for riding. I did so, because 'Janata jaha baithayegi, baithana padta hai' (have to sit where citizen ask me to sit). There is a need for awareness about social distancing and other coronavirus related protocols among people of rural areas. We need to follow the guidelines and everyone needs to be aware," Lalwani said while addressing a press conference here.

Taking on opposition party in the state he said, "If the crowd is not going with the Congress, then it is not my fault. It is the love of the people, the blessings that the public is walking with us." (ANI)

