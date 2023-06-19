New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) There is a need for introducing early-stage awareness programmes in the school curriculum to prevent children from falling into the trap of substance abuse and addiction, experts have said.

Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think tank, conducted a qualitative analysis to look into new trends in substance abuse among adolescents with specific focus on the concerns of mothers.

It held over 12 consultations among women experts and mothers from varied fields on the subject in the past few months.

Mothers and women experts have proposed a six-point agenda to address the rising threat of addiction among children.

There is a need for introducing early-stage awareness programmes for children in all school curricula to prevent them from falling into the trap of substance abuse, they have said.

They also said that growing popularity of fancy electronic vaping devices among school children is a matter of grave concern as they are being positioned as cool and safer by the international tobacco industry.

Vaishali Sharma, founder of The Champa Tree, said that marketers have effectively utilised glamorisation as a powerful tool to promote unhealthy products. In subtle and enticing ways, our brain is wired to absorb and appreciate the creative and subtle nuances of marketing, making it easier for such tactics to influence adolescents.

"Vaping has cleverly disguised itself in an attractive and visually appealing format, camouflaging the potential harm it can cause,” she said.

She asserted that there is a need to find ways to address the issue vaping, especially because it has camouflaged itself as a fancy product. The glamorization of vaping and e-cigarettes is driving the youth towards it. Moreover, producers are projecting them as harm reduction products, of which there is limited evidence.

Kavita Ashok, founder of Tree for Life, spoke about the importance of communication when it comes to dealing with addiction.

"The sense of loneliness and exclusion often drives children to seek acceptance outside of their homes and immediate circles, leading them to engage in harmful behaviours such as vaping.

"To address this problem, a collective effort is needed from various stakeholders, including the film and music industry, social media platforms, university and school teachers, as well as families. By fostering connections with the youth and guiding them to distinguish between right and wrong, we can help create a supportive environment that discourages harmful habits," she said.

Dr. Varuna Pathak, a former professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at the Gandhi Medical College, advocated for open dialogue on the substance use.

"In schools and institutions, we teach our students about reproductive health and create awareness about HIV. We also teach traffic rules in school. So, there is no reason why we cannot talk about the ill-effects of seemingly harmless behaviours like vaping. Also, mothers can collaborate and form WhatsApp groups to discuss and promote a safe environment for children," Pathak said.

