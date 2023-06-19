Lucknow, June 19: In view of International Yoga Day on June 21, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is placing advertisements in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Chennai, encouraging people to adopt a yoga buddy - that is, a playful dog or cat - from a local animal shelter. The billboard in Lucknow is located at Rajajipuram.

"Anyone who has gone into downward dog only to see their pup run onto the mat under them, knows that animals brighten our lives with their antics and personalities," said PETA India Campaigns Coordinator Atharva Deshmukh.

"Why not give an animal in need a home while ensuring that the 'namaste' with which you start your yoga session will always be followed by a woof or a purr?" she stated.

PETA India notes that every time someone buys a 'pure bred' dog from a breeder, from a pet store, or online, a dog in need roaming the streets or waiting in an animal shelter loses a chance at finding a home.

Stray animals often starve or are injured, abused, or hit by vehicles. Countless other animals are left to languish in animal shelters because there are not enough good homes for them. PETA India advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their animal companions sterilised so that those who have already been born have the best chance at a good home and a good life.

