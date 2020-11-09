New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Monday stressed on the need for enforcing existing laws, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on an emergency basis.

The major immediate measures suggested by the commission include minimising the use of personal transport to the extent possible, restricting travel unless absolutely essential and working from home.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Out Of Quarantine, Takes Part in BB Adaalat (View Pic).

"Future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders. However, at this stage, the commission stresses on the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules, guidelines, directions and standard operating procedures to minimise air pollution on an emergency basis," it said in a statement.

The panel also called for encouraging "coal-using industries in NCR to minimize the use of coal in the coming months"

Also Read | Tejasvi Surya Flouts COVID-19 Norms by Not Wearing Face Mask, Fine of Rs 250 Imposed and Recovered From the BJP Leader.

It asked the implementing agencies to strictly enforce laws and rules regarding dust control measures, including at construction sites and burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

Intensifying water sprinkling, particularly in dust prone areas and use of anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots, especially at construction sites, were among the immediate measures suggested by the commission.

The blanket of smog over Delhi thickened on Monday, reducing visibility in parts of the city to just 400 metres as the air quality remained "severe" for the fifth consecutive day.

Government agencies and experts said calm wind was exacerbating the effect of stubble burning and a "quick recovery" is not possible unless the number of farm fires reduces drastically.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)