Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said there is a need to think out of the box to increase economic activities rapidly and create more employment opportunities.

Addressing virtually a meeting of the Rajasthan Economic Reforms Advisory Council, the CM said the economy of the country has been adversely hit by demonetisation, difficulties of the GST and the Covid pandemic.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: No Indian Left in War Torn Kharkiv, Says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

To take the economy of the state to heights, there is a need to focus on new areas and work with new thinking, he said according to a statement.

He said the increasing economic inequality in the country, lack of employment opportunities, rising inflation and slowdown in economic activities are a matter of concern.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter in Surat.

An atmosphere of tension and violence is building across the country, he said.

In these difficult situations, the central and state governments will have to ensure that the income of the common man increases, the gap between the rich and poor is reduced and the economy is strengthened, he said.

The chief minister said there are several areas in the state where employment opportunities can be created by working in a planned manner.

Considering the cultural and historical heritage of Rajasthan, there are immense possibilities in the field of tourism, Gehlot said.

"Work can be done in this area with better planning. Along with this, it is also important to keep in mind that villages should not be left behind in the development journey because the rural sector has a major contribution to the economy," he said.

The chief minister said there is a huge potential for development in the agriculture sector and with this view, the state government has presented a separate agriculture budget this time.

He said the quality of employment in the unorganised sector in the cities also needs to be given attention.

Along with promoting large industries and investment, micro and small industries will also have to be promoted, he stressed.

Gehlot said the state government has made special provisions for the growth of every sector in this year's Budget.

With a view to secure the future of employees and their families, a historic announcement has been made to implement the old pension scheme, he said.

For the health security of people, the cover under Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)