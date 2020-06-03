India News | Need to Widen Scope of Governor's Relief Fund: Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) The scope of Governor's Relief Fund in Rajasthan should be widened so that more people can benefit from it, Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday.

During a review meeting through video conference, the Rajasthan governor proposed to widen the scope of the fund to provide relief to those affected by famine, flood, accident, natural disasters and epidemics, among others, a statement said.

The governor said Central Board of Direct Taxes has been requested to make the contributions to the fund 100 per cent exempted under the Income Tax Act.

Mishra said during the last nine months, about Rs one crore have been released from the fund in public interest, according to the statement.

The governor also appealed to all the members participating in the video conference to donate funds, it said.

Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia also joined the video conference, the statement said.

