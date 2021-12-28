New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital today over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling, said FORDA president Dr Manish.

They have also sought an apology for alleged police brutality during Monday's protest march.

Also Read | Kerala: Police Arrest Six in Palakkad District For Conducting Illegal Bullock Cart Race After Complaint From PETA.

The resident doctors of various hospitals continued their protest today over delays in NEET-PG counselling.

Meanwhile, outpatient department treatment (OPD) services at Safdarjung Hospital, Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital in the national capital resumed with senior doctors and consultants attending to the patients.

Also Read | India Reports 6,358 New COVID-19 Cases, 293 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Omicron Tally Rises to 653.

Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) resident doctors had warned that if their demand was not met, they would go on strike tomorrow as well.

The OPD services were closed in all major government hospitals in the national capital.

Meanwhile, people are facing difficulties as the resident doctors are on strike.

The resident doctors also held a protest march near Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday evening following which the police said that seven cops were injured near ITO and consequently registered an FIR under section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property.

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)