New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Doctors of Resident Doctor Association (RDA) of RML hospital thanked the Supreme Court, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for showing sensitivity towards the issue of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors due to delayed NEET-PG counselling and helped the justice to be served on time.

In a letter, the RDA said, "It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to thank wholeheartedly the Supreme Court, Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya and DGHS ADG who helped the resident doctors and showed sensitivity towards the issue of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors due to delayed neet-PG counselling and helped justice to be served on time."

The doctors also thanked the RML administration, Delhi Police for full support. (ANI)

