Kota, Mar 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her neighbour in Hussaini Nagar here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's 17-year-old nephew Arvind was also attacked by the accused, identified as Amir Hussain alias Shibbu (25), with a knife, they said.

According to the police, Sumitra Bai and her maternal Arvind were sleeping in the veranda of their house on Tuesday night when the accused entered the house through an open window at around 2.30 am on Wednesday.

Shibbu fatally stabbed the woman in her chest and head with the knife, Bhemganjmandi Circle Inspector Ramkishan Godara said.

Arvind also received injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at MBS hospital, he added.

The accused managed to escape but was soon nabbed by the police, the CI said, adding that a case has been registered against him.

Sumitra Bai was a widow and worked as a mid-day meal cook at a school. Her son and daughter-in-law were sleeping in a separate room at the time of the crime, the officer said.

Prima facie, past enmity between two neighbouring families surfaced as reason behind the fatal attack. However, a probe is underway, he added.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, he said.

