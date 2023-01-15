New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A man was allegedly attacked with an acidic substance by neighbours and suffered injuries following a quarrel, which ensued after the victim's son took their pet dog for a walk in front of the accused house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Rajeshwar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre.

Accused persons have been detained by the police.

"At around 10:00 pm, information was received in Uttam Nagar Police Station that a quarrel has taken place and an acidic substance has been used," Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, on Saturday night, the victim's son was taking their pet dog for a walk, when they reached in front of the accused person's house, the occupants of the house started abusing, which led to a quarrel between the two parties and an acidic substance was thrown by the occupants of the house at the victim and his son.

"A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the injured person has not yet been prepared. Prima facie, it appears that the acidic substance was the toilet cleaner liquid. We have recovered a toilet cleaner liquid bottle from the accused home," Delhi Police said, adding that further action will be taken as per MLC reports.

However, the victim's son Abhishek Kumar told ANI that he was taking his pet dog for a walk, and as soon he reached their neighbour's house, the occupants of the house started abusing him and pelting stones at him. Following this, the bystanders informed his father about the incident who came to his rescue. The brawl escalated this much that one of the accused persons threw acid, inside a bottle, which hit his father, leading to head injuries.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

