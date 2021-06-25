New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Jyoti was having dinner on Thursday when the silence of the night was shattered by the sound of gunshots, as her 23-year old tenant was gunned down and his newly-wedded wife severely injured in a suspected case of honour killing.

"We heard multiple rounds of firing coming from Vinay Dahiya's house and got scared. We saw some people chasing Vinay who was running for his life," said Jyoti, the owner of the building in which the couple were living.

Around 9.30 pm on Thursday, the police received a call which said a couple had received gunshots injuries.

Vinay received four bullet injuries around his stomach and chest, while his wife Kiran (19) received a wound on her neck, police said.

The victims were rushed to Venkateshewara hospital where Vinay was declared brought dead.

Kiran, who tried to escape through the terrace, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"We were having dinner when the incident took place. When I heard the first shot, I thought it was a small cylinder blast. But when the shots continued, I was sure that the bullets were being fired. We were in our house with our children so we closed the doors as we got scared.

"We did not see anyone go upstairs. Vinay came downstairs and ran towards the street to save his life. The men followed him and shot him on the street. Later, people called the police and took the victim to hospital," Jyoti said.

Kiran was also taken to the hospital when people got to know that she too had sustained bullet injury, the owner said.

Jyoti said on June 20, the couple took the flat on rent.

"Three days ago, they moved here on the second floor. They did not have their luggage with them while moving and said they will bring it from their previous house. Vinay used to work as a cab driver at the airport," she said.

There was blood stains on stairs of the second floor and a packet of food was found at the door of the house.

Raguvendra Khurana, who lives on rent in the flat opposite the victim's said when he heard the sound of bullets, he locked himself inside the house.

"The incident happened at 8.50 pm on Thursday. There were three people who came on the second floor of the building. When I heard bullets being fired, I got scared and locked myself inside the house. I work at night from home and sleep during the daytime. Last night I got so scared that I could not work. I cannot forget those sounds," Khurana said.

He said the couple moved to the house around two to three days ago.

"I moved here one month ago and the couple shifted around three days ago. I did not interact with them," he said.PTI NIT NIT

