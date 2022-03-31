New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the BJP office on Friday, the party's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Thursday.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming prime minister of Nepal.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Casting Director Rapes 21-Year-Old Girl; Threatens to Post Obscene Video on Social Media.

"The prime minister of Nepal is visiting BJP office on the invitation of party chief J P Nadda Ji. He will be welcomed by the party president," Chauthaiwale told PTI.

He further said Deuba will be accompanied by his party's leaders and will meet other BJP leaders as well.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 66,999; First Sale on April 5, 2022.

Sources in the BJP said the discussion will revolve around strengthening party-to-party relations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)