Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's nephew Ardhendu Bose passed away in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.

The reason for his death was a heart attack and Ardhendu Bose breathed his last while at his residence in Mumbai, informed his wife Kermeen Bose.

Remembering Ardhendu Bose, his wife Kermeen Bose said that he was extremely proud of his uncle, Netaji and his sacrifice for the nation.

Ardhendu Bose was Netaji's younger brother Sailesh Chandra Bose's son.

He was a model by profession and was a Bombay Dyeing model for many years. He has also acted in some movies.

Apart from wife Kermeen Bose, Ardhendu Bose was survived by a son, Nedal Bose. (ANI)

