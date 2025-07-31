New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra State Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, on behalf of the Government, appealed to Netflix, one of the leading OTT platforms in the entertainment industry, to partner with Marathi content creators and the entertainment sector in Maharashtra on Thursday.

After taking charge as the Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar actively engaged with various stakeholders in the entertainment industry to understand their perspectives and expectations from the government.

During these interactions, he had detailed discussions with people involved in Marathi cinema, television, web series and theatre. Several industry experts have expressed concern that Marathi content receives inadequate representation on OTT platforms. As a result, Minister Shelar has been working on various initiatives to address these concerns.

As part of this ongoing effort, Minister Shelar visited the headquarters of Netflix Corporation in Los Angeles during his current tour of the United States. During this visit, Shelar reviewed Netflix's global 'Motion Picture Creative Work Portfolio', which includes the production process of internationally acclaimed creations like 'Squid Game'. He also gathered insights into Netflix's work in the entertainment sector and the emerging opportunities therein.

While interacting with Netflix officials and representatives of the other leading entertainment companies, he strongly urged them to create content in Marathi and assured them of full support from the Maharashtra Government in this endeavour.

In a post on X, Minister Shelar posted, "While on a tour of America, I visited the Netflix Corporation headquarters in Los Angeles today. I reviewed their global "motion picture creative work portfolio," which includes understanding the production process of works that have become immensely popular on an international level, such as 'Squid Games.' During this visit, I requested Netflix to partner with Marathi content creators and the entertainment industry in Maharashtra and to create high-quality Marathi content for Netflix's global audience.

Visited the NetFlix Corp HQ in Los Angeles & reviewed their global motion picture creative work portfolio including blockbusters like Squid Games, i appealed to Netflix to engage with our Marathi content creator & entertainment industry to co-create Marathi content for global Netflix audiences."

Moreover, Minister Shelar delivered the keynote address at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) LA Waves Summit, congratulating USIBC on completing 50 years of fostering India-US relations. Shelar encouraged the US entertainment industry to explore partnership opportunities with Maharashtra.

"Delivered the keynote address at USIBC LA Waves Summit to top industry leaders, Govt officials from the media, entertainment world at NetFlix HQ. Congratulated USIBC on completing 50 years of tireless service to strengthen India US relations & appealed to the US entertainment industry to invest in & partner with Maharashtra. Highlighted top quality Marathi entertainment industry talent, content & the partnership opportunity, to take our Marathi content & stories to global audiences", Minister Shelar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has made her acting debut in a Marathi film and acted in Hindi web series, has expressed happiness over the positive response to her performance in the recently released Netflix series 'Mandal Murders', on Monday.

Shriya, who often turns heads with her sartorial choices, attended the ongoing Indian Couture Week to cheer for ace fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil as they presented their 'metropolis' collection on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the event, Shriya Pilgaonkar opened up about the viewers' reactions to her character 'Rukmani' in the series Mandala Murders, saying that she is "grateful" for the love her performance has received from the audience. (ANI)

