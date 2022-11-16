Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) The newly-appointed assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Ruhul Amin, called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the outgoing assistant high commissioner Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: 'Dude, I've Got News', Victim Texted Her Friend on May 18.

"Glad to meet Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, outgoing Assistant High Commissioner & Head of Mission, Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Guwahati, and Mr Ruhul Amin, who is replacing Dr Shah," Sarma Tweeted after the meeting.

"Wished Dr Shah on his next assignment and accorded a warm welcome to Rahul to Assam," he added.

Also Read | Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife of California Gov Gavin Newsom, Asked To 'Fake Orgasm' in Court During Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)