Aizawl, Dec 22 (PTI) Barely a month after a political stalemate in Mizoram's Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), a new board was formed on Thursday with BJP leader M Laikaw as the Chief Executive Member, an official said.

Siaha district judicial magistrate S Ngotlia administered the oath of office and secrecy to Laikaw during the swearing in ceremony held at the council headquarters, MADC public relation officer Beirokhu Beita said.

"We are planning to establish a new Maraland. Let good governance and law and order reign over the Mara council," said Laikaw, who was elected from the Tokalo constituency.

Laikaw also appointed nine Executive Members (EMs) comprising 7 BJP leaders and two Independents J Vabeikiasa and S Lalremthanga, who recently quit the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Political imbroglio had prevailed in the MADC for nearly a month, after the MNF-Congress coalition government was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion on November 25.

MADC was established for the Mara tribes, along with the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in 1972.

