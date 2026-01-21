Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Westbridge has invested an undisclosed sum in Healthians, its existing investee company. This investment is part of an ongoing investment round. Healthians is also in talks with other marquee investors to join the round. Mr. Deepak Sahni has sold a major part of his shareholding to Westbridge in this round and he has moved out from all executive positions in the Company. Mr. Nishant Singhal was appointed Board Member & CEO in the month of July 25. He also took up the role of Chief Operating Officer for over 3 years till mid of 2023.

Also Read | 'The 50' House Tour: Inside Farah Khan's Palatial 'Mahal' Set, What To Expect From the New JioHotstar Reality Series – Here's What We Know (Watch Video).

Healthians scaled up on all fronts during this period including 18X revenue and volume growth, setting up of over 22 labs and expansion to 300+ cities. Healthians also raised over USD 100 mn during this period from prestigious investors like Westbridge Capital, Beenext and Evolvence Fund. His deep operational understanding and strategic leadership have helped shape the company's expansion and innovation-driven culture.

In a first in the Health Tech space and a much awaited development, Healthians announced full Ebitda & Cash profitability starting Q1 of FY26.

Also Read | GTA 6 Release Date, Characters and Price in India; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026.

This came as a "Diagnostics at Home" category defining moment and that too from a Digital Native healthcare service provider like Healthians. The capability of Digital First players to deliver cash EBITDA has been a point of debate for over a decade now. It has been widely believed that most of the players will run out of cash and will eventually either significantly scale down or shut business.

"Healthians is a highly preferred brand among the Indian middle class which is estimated to be over 500 mn people. The company provides full body check up packages of over 80 tests at less than $15 per person on world's best testing platforms and with convenience at home. This is the globally lowest cost to consumers for Diagnostics. Healthians is building end to end processes to serve at least 10% of the total middle class population in India by FY28", said Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO at Healthians.

"Healthians, a Digital First healthcare service provider, has always been at the forefront of driving best in class processes in Diagnostics at Home as a category. We have provided best in class diagnostic services to homes of over 1 million customers in the quarter ended June 2025, backed by our CAP Accredited and NABL accredited labs. We continue to lead the consumer and corporate wellness space with tech driven consumer oriented services", said Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO at Healthians.

Healthians has reported that the company is growing faster than all industry players on a YOY and Sequential basis. Healthians is also projecting FY 26 to be a fully EBITDA profitable year. Healthians reported losses of Rs. 75 cr in FY 24 and Rs. 35 cr in FY 25.

"We have demonstrated that right unit economics at scale and tech driven integrated business processes can deliver profitability for Digital First Healthcare service providers. Our business prospects and processes are fully aligned to deliver positive EBITDA not only in FY 26 but also in years to come with Revenue growth higher than industry average. Healthians has significant pricing leverage which will help in driving growth besides volumes", said Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO at Healthians.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)