New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a bus in the national capital, officials informed, adding that the incident took place in the Sarita Vihar area of Delhi.

The victim was identified as Kajal, police said, adding that the incident took place at 8.20 am on Thursday.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Accused Neelam Azad.

The accident took place on Janta Flats Road near Aggarwal sweets at Sarita Vihar, officials added.

The accused bus driver was identified as Ram Vinod, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Karnataka Hospital Announces Free Delivery of Newborns From January 18 to January 22 To Celebrate Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The police said an FIR was registered against the accused and the vehicle was impounded.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)