New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the media at Delhi Secretariat and shared the major policy decisions taken by the government ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan.

According to an official release, CM Gupta informed that the Delhi Cabinet has approved new reforms to ensure efficient and dignified service to Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva). The Chief Minister said that Kanwar service committees will now receive direct assistance from the government.

While addressing the press conference, the CM stated that Kanwar committees will now receive grant-in-aid via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ending the old tender-based system, which was prone to corruption and substandard material supply.

She emphasised that, "the move will enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring better services for devotees. Only registered committees with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates will be eligible for the grant."

The Chief Minister further explained that Kanwar camps will be classified based on the tenting area and the number of days they operate. And committees will be eligible for a minimum grant of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

CM Gupta informed that 50% of the grant will be given in advance, and the remaining 50% will be released only after submission of the Utilisation Certificate (UC), verification with geo-tagged photos by SDM or Tehsildar, and complete audit documents.

She added that grant disbursement will follow a First-Come, First-Serve principle to prioritise timely applicants. Additionally, recommendations from the local MLA/, MP and/or Ministers will be mandatory for approval of any Kanwar campsite to ensure proper planning and need-based setup.

The CM also announced that this year, a group of Ministers chaired by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, along with four MLAs, will finalise the list. A new body named 'Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Smiti' will be formed soon. Furthermore, all districts will have a single-window clearance system under the supervision of District Magistrates, allowing NOCs and permits to be issued within 72 hours, making the process swift and convenient for organisers.

To ensure seamless coordination, an inter-departmental meeting will be held by Secretary, Revenue cum Divisional Commissioner, involving key departments including Delhi Police, DJB, Fire Services, MCD, Health, DDA, Transport, and Power.

She said that all camps will be required to maintain minimum infrastructure standards, providing waterproof tents, bedding, stages, barricading, CCTV, fans, coolers, lighting, fire extinguishers, and proper sanitation.

CM Gupta also stated that every registered committee will get up to 1200 units of electricity free of charge for organising the camps. Camps will be geo-verified by SDMs or Tehsildars, and UC, along with audit reports, must be submitted within 3 months of the event. Delayed claims will not be entertained. She warned that any fraudulent activity by a committee may lead to proceedings under applicable legal provisions.

Addressing traffic and safety concerns, the CM said a comprehensive plan has been prepared in consultation with all relevant agencies and police authorities. It will be ensured that pedestrian Kanwariyas face no inconvenience during their movement. Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers will be deployed at camps to strengthen on-ground arrangements.

Chief Minister affirmed that the Delhi Government is committed to "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and is continuously working on new, reform-oriented policies. The reforms around the Kanwar Yatra reflect this very vision.

She highlighted that in previous governments, the system had become mired in corruption, where a few contractors bagged all tenders and either sub-let them or failed to provide proper services. Despite crores of rupees being spent, Kanwariyas received little to no benefit. Many committees had to wait till the last moment for basic services like tents and water supply. In contrast, the current government consulted directly with Kanwar committees to understand their problems and has brought transparency, simplicity, and accountability into the process. These reforms are a major step toward eliminating corruption and ensuring direct benefits to the people.

CM concluded by saying that the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious tradition but a symbol of faith and service.

CM Gupta further said, "Our aim is to ensure every devotee receives dignity and comfort. The government will make every possible effort to support them. It is our responsibility that not even a pebble hurts the foot of a Shiva devotee." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)