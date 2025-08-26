Yamuna river continues to flow near danger mark in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Yamuna river in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark, as visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed water level close to the 205-metre mark.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Delhi and other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, for the next three hours.

"Orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 hours," IMD's post on social media X read.

A day earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

Areas including Baba Khadak Singh Marg, ITO, and the Yamuna River witnessed intense showers.

Rainfall also lashed several parts of Mumbai, causing waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area and Eastern Express Highway. IMD has issued a "Heavy Rainfall" warning for August 26-27.

Moreover, the water level in the river of Banswara district of Rajasthan rose due to heavy rainfall. Heavy showers also led to Sangameshwar Temple being submerged in the floodwater. Devotees climbed to the top of the temple to perform aarti.

Heavy rains also lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, bringing normal life to a standstill. Continuous downpour triggered waterlogging in low-lying areas and increased the risk of landslides along hilly roads.

Authorities have appealed to people to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas. The administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Due to heavy rain, the administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools in Doda District. Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli-Pathankot & Bhaderwah-Chamba roads are also closed due to heavy rains, leaving travellers halted. (ANI)

