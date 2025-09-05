Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has termed the newly announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates as "historic and revolutionary decision," saying that with the newer slabs, people will have more money, increasing their purchasing power.

Assam BJP spokesperson Debojit Mahanta stated that nearly 99% of goods currently taxed at 12 per cent GST would now come under 5 per cent GST.

"As a result, more money will remain in the hands of the common people, thereby increasing their purchasing power," Mahanta said, according to a statement.

He said further that GST, implemented on 1st July 2017, was a reform that consolidated 17 different indirect taxes such as State VAT, Central Sales Tax, Additional Central Excise Duty, Entertainment Tax, Entry Tax, Purchase Tax, and Lottery Tax.

"At that time, the Congress had mocked the BJP, calling GST a "Gabbar Singh Tax." But today, even Congress and states where the BJP is not in power are compelled to acknowledge GST reform as a positive step," he said.

Mahanta strongly criticised the Congress, saying that the GST, which they did not dare to implement during their rule, was finally implemented by the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Criticizing the Congress for allegedly distorting or ignoring history, Mahanta sad that the idea of GST was first raised in Parliament by late Finance Minister V P Singh during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1986.

"Later, in 1991, during Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's tenure, Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh brought it to the winter session for discussion. In 2005, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh accepted the Kelkar Committee report recommending GST for simplifying indirect taxation," Mahanta said.

"Even in the 2006-07 Budget, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had proposed GST implementation and allocated funds for its rollout by 2010. However, despite years of deliberation, the Congress never had the courage to implement it. It was finally the Modi-led BJP government that introduced GST in the interest of the people through the 101st Constitutional Amendment," he added.

He claimed that the new version of GST would reduce tax rates on daily essentials such as sofas, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps, shaving cream, butter, ghee, cheese, snacks like bhujiya and mixtures, baby napkins from the earlier 18% and 12% slabs to just 5%.

"The new version would also bring a major transformation in healthcare by completely removing the earlier 18% GST on premiums for personal health insurance and life insurance," the statement added.

Similarly, all education-related essentials such as books, notebooks, paper, pencils, erasers, etc., which previously carried 12% GST, would now be fully exempt. (ANI)

