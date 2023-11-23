New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): In reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to change the Indian team's cricket jersey to saffron, BJP leader RP Singh said that she comes up with new issues every day just to deviate everyone's attention.

"They come up with new issues every day. Tell us about your work, corruption in West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee, your minister in jail...You want to deviate the people from real issues," Singh said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Also Read | Earnings From Gaming in India: Over 45% of Serious Gamers Earning Between 6 to 12 Lakh Per Annum in 2023, Says Report.

Reassuring that the blue jersey of the Indian cricket team will not be changed, the former Delhi MLA said, "India's team is known as "Men in Blue". There is no change in that."

On the issue of the rescue operation of labourers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel, Singh said, "Pipe has been inserted till 45 metres. Around 6-7 metres are left. Everyone who is trapped inside will come out safely. The entire country is praying for their lives."

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

Speaking about the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, where two terrorists have been gun-downed by security forces, Singh said, "Pakistan is known for sending terrorists to India. Some people have lost their lives. We express our condolences. The Indian Army will give a befitting reply to every terrorist."

The former Delhi Minister said that the Congress will be swept out of power in Rajasthan in the upcoming assembly elections on Saturday.

"There are only a few seats where the Congress has a foothold and where the party will retain its power. It will be swept out in other places," RP Singh said.

On the need for regulation on "deep fakes", Singh said, "The government should make a law on deep fakes. Deep fakes may lead to misinformation in society and are harmful to society." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)