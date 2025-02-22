Balasore (Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) Chennai-bound New Jalpaiguri Central Express was stranded between Soro and Markona stations in Odisha's Balasore district for nearly four hours on Saturday after the engine hit an object on the tracks and could not move any further, railway sources said.

In a bulletin, the South Eastern Railway (SER) said the train remained stranded between Soro and Markona stations from 2.45 PM to 6.23 PM.

Also Read | Language Row: Maharashtra Suspends State Bus Services to Karnataka After Attack on MSRTC Bus by Pro-Kannada Activists.

The SER said the train's engine hit an object lying on the tracks, causing it to become immobile. "An alternative loco was arranged and the train departed at 6.23 PM," it said.

Following the incident, at least four trains were regulated.

Also Read | 'We Are Fully Prepared': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'RJD Fully Geared Up To Take On JDU and BJP in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election'.

"While the 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express was halted between Soro-Markona, the 68051 Baleshwar-Bhadrak MEMU remained at Soro," the SER said.

Similarly, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express was halted at Baleshwar and 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express was stopped at Rupsa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)