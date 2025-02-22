Mumbai, February 22: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus was attacked. Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists. Karnataka: Language Row Sparks Tension in Border District of Belagavi As RTC Bus Conductor Attacked by a Group for Asking Them To Speak in Kannada.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said. Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)