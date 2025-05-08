Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) A new petition seeking the cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship was filed in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

The petition also demands a ban on the foreign travel of Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, until a decision is reached on the matter.

The petition was submitted by S V Shishir, a resident of Karnataka, through the court registry. As of now, the registry has not cleared the petition for hearing. Once it is processed, the petition will be presented before the court for judicial consideration.

This is not the first time Shishir has approached the court regarding Gandhi's citizenship. Previously, a petition filed by him was disposed of on May 5 by a bench comprising Justice A R Masoodi and Justice Rajiv Singh.

In that order, the court noted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the central government regarding the cancellation of Gandhi's citizenship. The court directed that the competent authority examine the representation in accordance with the law.

The current petition reiterates the demand for cancellation of citizenship and adds the request for a travel ban. The outcome of this new petition will depend on the registry's clearance and the subsequent court hearings.

