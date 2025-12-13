Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 13 (ANI): New development projects worth Rs 26 crore were launched in Bathinda under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Mayor of Municipal Corporation Bathinda, Padamjit Singh Mehta, told ANI that the Punjab government has initiated projects under AMRUT 2.0 to improve water supply across the state.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Heavy Smog Engulfs City As Air Quality Slips to 'Very Poor' Category (Watch Video).

"The Punjab government has initiated a project under Amrit 2.0 to facilitate the laying of water supply pipelines and the construction of water tanks across the state. A 62,000-metre pipeline will be laid to cover areas where supply is inadequate, to meet the growing demands," he said.

India celebrated 10 years of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a major initiative to improve the quality of life in cities.

Also Read | 'BRS Will Bounce Back Once Again', Says KT Rama Rao After Hosting Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Hyderabad.

Launched on 25 June 2015, the mission aimed to provide basic services such as water supply, sewerage, urban transport, and parks.

Over the last 10 years, 2.03 crore tap connections and 1.50 crore sewer connections were provided under AMRUT & AMRUT 2.0.

The components of AMRUT include capacity building, reform implementation, water supply, sewerage and septage management, stormwater drainage, urban transport, and the development of green spaces and parks.

AMRUT 2.0 was launched on 1 October 2021. It covers all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and aims to make cities water secure and self-reliant. One key goal is to provide universal coverage of sewerage and septage management in the original 500 AMRUT cities.

The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is ₹2,99,000 crore, including a central share of ₹76,760 crore for five years.

AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) also launched the "Jal Hi AMRIT" initiative under AMRUT 2.0. It encourages states and UTs to manage sewage plants efficiently. The aim is to treat and reuse water safely, helping to improve water availability and support water security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)