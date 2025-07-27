Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) A newly published research paper by a Professor of Osmania University and a citizen-scientist has documented that there are 452 bird species across Telangana, including rare sightings and first records for India, such as the Spur-winged Lapwing.

Published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on July 26, the study, by Prof Chelmala Srinivasulu (Osmania University) and Sriram Reddy of Hyderabad Birding Pals, (a Non-Governmental Organisation, dedicated to promoting birdwatching across Telangana) offers critical insights into Telangana's bird diversity and is one of the most comprehensive avifaunal checklists ever compiled for the state, a release from Osmania University said.

It also highlights the presence of globally threatened species like the critically endangered Indian Vulture and Lesser Florican, underscoring the region's importance for bird conservation, it said.

"Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health. Our work not only corrects outdated records but also showcases Telangana's hidden biodiversity rich areas - from wetlands to forests, from grasslands to urban lakes," said Prof Srinivasulu, a leading wildlife biologist at Osmania University.

Sriram Reddy, co-author and citizen-scientist said this checklist is not just for scientists, but for every nature lover, student, and amateur birder.

He invited people from all walks of life to take up birdwatching - not just as a hobby, but as a meaningful connection to natural heritage.

The paper is the result of decades of field observations, historic record reviews, and community-contributed data, the release said.

Prof Srinivasulu urged the citizens to appreciate and protect the birds around them. He said policymakers need to work in tandem with researchers and experts to prioritise habitat identification and conservation. "Our bird diversity and population are declining due to many direct and indirect threats. It is imperative that we need to nurture a new generation of bird lovers," he added.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram said the university fraternity appreciates the outcome of this research.

