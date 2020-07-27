New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the three new state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing laboratories, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will play a significant role in containing the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal through early detection.

The COVID-19 testing laboratories at Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata were inaugurated by the prime minister on Monday virtually.

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for launching the "high throughput COVID-19 testing labs", Shah said these hi-tech facilities will play a significant role in containing the further spread of coronavirus in these three states through early detection.

"This futuristic project reflects PM Modi's vision to make India self-reliant & prepared to tackle any future outbreak like COVID. These hi-tech labs are not only limited to corona testing, they can be used for testing diseases like Hepatitis B & C, HIV, Dengue etc in the future," Shah tweeted.

The three testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions -- National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

