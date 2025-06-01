Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 1 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Radheshyam Sharma on Sunday said that a new western disturbance would be active over Rajasthan from June 2 to June 4.

He said that there were chances of light to moderate rain, along with moderate thunderstorms, at isolated places in Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets ADB President Masato Kanda, Latter Pledges USD 10 Billion for Indian Urban Infrastructure (See Pic).

"After the next 24 hours, a new western disturbance will be active again over Rajasthan. Its effect will be seen in many parts of the state from June 2 to June 4. Today, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places in Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms," Sharma said.

He added that moderate to severe thunderstorms could occur in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, and parts of Bharatpur on June 2, with rainfall likely to continue for three to four days.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

"On June 2, in the evening, there is a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms in the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region, Jaipur, Ajmer division, and several parts of Bharatpur division. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely for the next three to four days," he added.

Earlier, on May 30, the IMD had said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was likely to continue over the Northeastern states until May 31, as a depression over Bangladesh was expected to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.

The IMD also said that rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely over northwest India for the next 4-5 days due to the western disturbance.

Heavy rainfall was also predicted over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, with isolated extremely heavy showers over Kerala on May 30, expected to reduce thereafter.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall will likely continue during the next 7 days. It also said that heavy rainfall was likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 30 to June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)