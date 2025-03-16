New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) New Zealand on Sunday praised India's role in the Indo-Pacific region as the visit of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon began with the announcement of the launch of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Prime Minister Luxon on Sunday began a five-day visit to India with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties with New Delhi.

Also Read | Punjab Police To Bring Back Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's 7 Aides From Assam's Dibrugarh Jail After NSA Detention Ends.

In an interview with PTI Videos, New Zealand Minister Mark Mitchell, who is the part of the visiting delegation, praised India's "massive" and "big leadership" role in the region.

"We highly value this relationship, and this is why we put so much time, energy, and effort into making sure that we have a strong relationship with India," said the New Zealand minister of corrections, emergency management and recovery, ethnic communities, and police.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Maharashtra: 60 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthplace Shivneri Fort in Pune.

He highlighted the "massive contribution" of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand's culture, education, business and entrepreneurship. Mitchell noted the diaspora's influence and said there are approximately 70,000 Indian passport holders and Hindi is the fifth most spoken language in the country.

"The diaspora is critically important in New Zealand. Indian diaspora is now 6 per cent of our entire population. In New Zealand, they make a massive contribution, whether it be culturally, whether it be through education, whether it's through business and entrepreneurship. So they've got an enormous part to play, and they've got a very important part to play for us on this trip to India," he underlined.

It is expected that the New Zealand prime minister, who is the chief guest of the Raisina Dialogue, would present his vision for the Indo-Pacific at the platform on Monday.

"Indo-Pacific is an area where India is very interested, our prime minister is very interested, and New Zealand is a big player in the South Pacific region. And because of the Indo-Pacific and New Zealand's geostrategic positioning, I think there is a big opportunity for both countries to work together," Bhav Dhillon, the patron of the India-New Zealand Business Council and former Honorary Consul of India in Auckland told PTI.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Luxon, both nations announced the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Mitchell described the FTA as "very important" for both nations.

The FTA aims to build on an already robust trade relationship, with bilateral goods and services trade reaching USD 1.75 billion in 2023-24. New Zealand exports wool, iron and steel, fruit and nuts, and aluminum to India, while importing pharmaceuticals, mechanical machinery, textiles, and precious stones.

"There's been an announcement today that that both countries are going to enter into negotiations around a free trade agreement. It's got to work for both parties in both countries. I think those relationships have been built and solidified over the last 15 months, and I know that we're very excited from the New Zealand side," Mitchell said.

Last October, Modi met Luxon on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos, following a July 2024 phone call where Luxon congratulated Modi on his third term as India's leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)