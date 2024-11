Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A newborn girl on Tuesday early morning was found abandoned by the roadside near a village here.

Wrapped in clothes and shivering in the biting cold, the infant's cries caught the attention of nearby residents, who immediately informed the police.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Visiting Relatives in Nelamangala Found Dead in Bathroom With 'Strange Marks' on Face, Probe Launched.

Responding swiftly to the alert at around 4 am, Sub-Inspector Ajit Yadav and constable Neema Yadav rushed to the Pipiganj-Jaswal route near Kanapar village, the spot where she was found.

The infant, in a critical condition, was taken to the police station and subsequently handed over to the Child Care Centre, SI Yadav said. Caretaker Nidhi Tripathi facilitated the transfer of the baby to the district hospital, where doctors provided urgent medical attention.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm on November 27, Says IMD.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion, with locals calling it nothing short of a miracle that the baby survived in the cold weather conditions. Doctors said the newborn suffered mild complications due to the cold but her condition is now stable.

Authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness and have launched an investigation to identify the mother and the circumstances that led to the abandonment, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)