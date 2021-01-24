Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A newborn girl was rescued from a pit in Asha Colony, Rampur, on Saturday evening.

The girl child was immediately admitted to the District Hospital.

"It appears the infant was thrown from a height. Her medical reports are yet to come. She was taken to the hospital in a very serious condition," said Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Nodal officer, ICU, District Hospital, Rampur.

"There is a swelling in the head and it seems she has also suffered some fractures, but that can be said only after the X-Ray report. We are trying to give her the best treatment available here. We can also refer her to the higher hospital if the need arises," he added. (ANI)

