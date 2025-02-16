New Delhi, February 16: The newly elected Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are scheduled to meet on Monday (February 17) at 3 PM at the Delhi BJP State Office to decide the Chief Minister (CM) candidate. All BJP MLAs have been notified of the meeting. Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5, and the results were announced on February 8. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The party did not announce a Chief Ministerial face before the elections. With the current Delhi Assembly's term ending on February 23, the swearing-in ceremony could take place before that. Delhi CM Swearing-In Date: Oath Taking for Delhi Chief Minister Likely on February 18 at Ramlila Ground, Say Reports.

According to sources, the Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony may take place at the Ramlila ground on February 18. The BJP has secured power in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years, winning 48 seats out of 70. This election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, AAP could only secure 22 seats this time. Prominent AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain could not taste victory this time. Several names are in the race for the position of Delhi CM, with the most prominent being Parvesh Verma. The BJP fielded Parvesh against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and became a key figure after defeating Kejriwal. Delhi CM Announcement Date, List of Front-Runners: Top Leadership Begins Talks To Select Next Chief Minister, Reports Say Woman Candidate Could Be Chosen; Check Full Details.

Satish Upadhyay is another strong contender for the CM position. He has served as the Delhi BJP president and was also the president of the Delhi Youth Wing. The third name on the list is Ashish Sood, the Punjabi face of the BJP in Delhi.

Jitendra Mahajan is also considered a potential candidate for the CM position The fifth name in the running is Vijender Gupta. If the party opts for a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possibility.

