New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Newly elected Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Monday said while power may change hands, the dignity, values, and traditions of the House remain eternal and assured the legislators that he would fulfil his responsibilities with utmost honesty.

Gupta asserted that any type of proposal in the assembly, other than those under the prescribed rules, would not be accepted by him.

In his first address as House Speaker, he said, "Power keeps changing, but the dignity, values and traditions of the House remain eternal. I assure you that I will perform my duties as Speaker with complete honesty."

He further emphasised that members of both the ruling and opposition parties are equal in his eyes and that safeguarding the democratic values of the House would be his top priority. He urged all to work together for the development of Delhi and said that this should be a collective resolution.

"The image of any legislature is formed by the conduct of the members. Members are governed not only by the expectations of the public but also by the rules of the House," Gupta said. "We are all bound by these rules. Therefore, I request all the members to follow all the prescribed rules during the proceedings.

"It is our privilege to sit in this auditorium, which has been graced by our freedom fighters and great personalities, including Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Vithalbhai Patel, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Sundar Singh Majithia, Pandit Motilal Nehru and Lala Lajpat Rai. Even Mahatma Gandhi visited this place twice," he said.

Gupta thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as members of both the ruling and opposition parties for for unanimously electing and supporting him.

He also extended his appreciation to senior leader of the House and MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely for administering the oath of membership to all newly elected Assembly members.

