Bahraich (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A newly married couple was found dead in the Kaiserganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Pratap (23), along with his wife Pushpa (21), arrived at in-laws' house in Teprahan Purwa village on Wednesday after his marriage on May 30. The couple went to sleep late in the night after performing rituals, they said.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay Injured in Celebratory Firing in Bihar's Chapra.

When the two did not come out of the room Thursday morning, the family members called them and when there was no response, they broke open the door and found that both were lying dead, police said.

There was no visible injury mark on the bodies and it is difficult to say anything about the cause of death before the post-mortem report arrives, Station House Officer Rajnath Singh said, adding investigation is underway.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Probe into Purported Posters of Girls Wearing Hijab in Damoh School.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)