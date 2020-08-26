Rohtak (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Haryana Police rescued a woman who was allegedly abducted by miscreants at gunpoint on Tuesday, while she was returning from a function in Mokhra village of Rohtak.

"A newly-wed bride was abducted on gunpoint by miscreants in Mokhra village of Rohtak. She was later rescued by police. Her family alleges that the miscreants used to molest her," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shamser Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Mixing Plant in Bajaura Area of Kullu, Fire Tenders Rush to Control Raging Flames.

Several teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Shares Video of ‘Iconic Sun Temple of Modhera on a Rainy Day’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)