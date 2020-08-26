New Delhi, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of the Sun Temple located in Modhera, Gujarat and said it looked "iconic on a rainy day".

"The iconic Sun Temple of Modhera looks very Iconic on a rainy day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

A 55-second video has been posted with the tweet showing water cascading down steps of the temple.

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧! Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism. (

