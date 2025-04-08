Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): In order to improve operational efficiency, reduce delays, and enhance connectivity, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has constructed 11 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 26 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) between April 2024 and March 2025.

The NFR has made significant strides in enhancing railway safety and infrastructure across Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, with the elimination of 28 manned level crossings (MLCs) during this period.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat's Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that between April 2024 and March 2025, Northeast Frontier Railway eliminated 28 manned level crossings (MLCs) through a combination of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Low Height Subways (LHS), direct closures and planned diversions.

"These efforts have significantly enhanced safety, reduced delays and improved overall operational efficiency. Additionally, the construction of 11 ROBs and 26 RUBs during this period has improved connectivity and ensured smoother, congestion-free movement for both road and rail traffic demonstrating NFR's ongoing commitment to modern and reliable transportation solutions," Kishore Sharma said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Agencies To Work in Coordinated Manner To Achieve Goal of Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that these infrastructure upgrades were carried out by various agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Railway Divisions, Construction Wings and Deposit Agencies in coordination with State Governments and other stakeholders.

"The collaborative approach ensured timely completion of projects including significant ROBs at major locations like Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, Jorhat and Lakhimpur and RUBs or LHS structures in areas like Alipurduar and Kokrajhar. Each project was planned based on thorough assessments of traffic volume and local requirements. For example, high-traffic sites such as FM-57 in Jorhat and RM-257 in Lakhimpur were equipped with well-structured Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to ensure enhanced safety and continuous connectivity. In contrast, locations with lower traffic were managed through direct closures to make efficient use of resources," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma also mentioned that these developments have already begun to transform the transportation landscape in Northeast India. Notable benefits include the elimination of accident-prone level crossings, reduction in road congestion and travel delays, uninterrupted train operations and an overall improvement in logistics and passenger movement.

"Furthermore, these efforts have positively impacted regional economies, particularly in remote and border districts by improving accessibility and enabling smoother freight movement. From a sustainability perspective, the elimination of frequent stoppages at level crossings has contributed to lower fuel consumption and emissions, supporting India's environmental goals," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)