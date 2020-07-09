Raipur, Jul 9 (PTI) The chairman of an NGO was arrested on Thursday on charges of raping a 37-year-old woman employee of his organisation and blackmailing her with a video clip of the alleged act in Chhattisgarhs Raipur district, a police official said.

The accused, 31, who originally hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, had been allegedly raping the victim since the last eight months, the official told PTI.

He was arrested based on a complaint of the woman lodged at the Rakhi police station in Nava Raipur on Wednesday night, he said.

According to the complaint, the woman, who is married, had started working at the Nava Raipur-based NGO last year, he said.

The accused raped the woman on December 29 last year in his office when she went to seek financial help from him, the official said, citing the complaint.

The NGO chairman shot the alleged act secretly on his cellphone and clicked her obscene pictures, he said, quoting the victim.

Using the video clip and photos, he allegedly blackmailed the woman and sexually assaulted her multiple times, the official added.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, he said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI

