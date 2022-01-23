New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Institute of Perception Studies, a non-government organisation, under its Hakku Initiative will conduct a "citizen referendum" in Kasturba Nagar here from January 26 on the issue of setting up of liquor shops in the area.

Institute of Perception Studies Director Kota Neelima said the referendum will begin on the Republic Day and will continue for 10 days where only the residents of the area will be allowed to vote.

"In the referendum, people will be asked whether they want wine or liquor shops in their area. It will be an online voting exercise. Results will be declared on February 5 or 6. The findings of the citizen referendum will be then sent to elected representatives for adequate changes," Neelima said.

She said a similar exercise was conducted in Hyderabad in December 2021 where over 94 per cent people have voted against the wine shop in a residential area of Secunderabad.

She said that after the Hyderabad referendum, resident organisations of Kasturba Nagar approached her NGO to conduct a similar exercise in their area.

There was no response from the government over the above issue.

