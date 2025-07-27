Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are playing a vital role in complementing government efforts to ensure access to quality education for students from Janajati communities, a release from Tripura CMO said.

He said that currently, around 16,500 students are pursuing their studies in 192 hostels managed by these dedicated NGOs, creating a strong foundation for an educated and empowered future.

Saha was addressing a gathering at the Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala, after felicitating the meritorious students from these hostels who excelled in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.

"We must work for everyone, not for a single person. We have trust and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been working for overall development, protection, and everything. Earlier, we used to be under attack from various aspects, but nothing was done in retaliation. But due to PM Modi, now no one dares to attack us. For example, we have seen Operation Sindoor. We don't attack other countries. What PM Modi says, he does. We, India, don't want war," he said.

He said students have to learn more and more, and there is no end to it.

"Students are the ambassadors of the world and of Tripura. I feel great that the students living in NGO-run hostels have done well in board exams. I really feel happy. Prime Minister Modi has been working for the Janajati people. Our Risha has got the GI Tag, and around seven Janajati people received the Padma Shri award", the Tripura CM said.

"Though Tripura is the third smallest state, we are doing great work in many parameters. Around 85% of Janajati houses are connected with drinking water. Wherever it is not possible, we have used innovative ideas to provide drinking water. Earlier, Janajati people had to suffer a lot," he added.

Saha said his government is also working for the development of sports.

"In football, Janajati youths are doing very well, and for that, we are constructing turf football grounds in Janajati areas. PM Modi has also declared Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan for providing various services to the Janajati people. We are in touch with BSNL and Airtel to install towers for providing telecommunication," he added. (ANI)

